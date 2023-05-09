It’s time for John Mahama to come and save Ghana – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna stressed that it was time for Mahama to return to the presidency with a focus on saving the country and the economy as well as saving jobs and inspiring young Ghanaians.

“It is John Mahama’s time, his time to lead the NDC, his time to lead and save this country and save the economy of Ghana and save jobs and inspire hopes in the youth of our country.

"It is the time for John Mahama to rescue Ghana and rescue the Ghanaian economy,” Haruna Iddrisu emphasized to rapturous applause.

Delivering remarks at the Tamale South rally, Mahama reiterated that party faithful will be catered for when the NDC returns to power.

He has made that point and the issue of decentralizing their campaigns and policing the 2024 polls a keen plank of his campaigns across the 14 regions as he prepares to cover the remaining two regions in the coming days.

“We are also going to reward you and so any branch that gets the target votes that we are going to give, all the nine-member executives, we are going to give you a very handsome reward so that we can work hard.

“If we are hiring school feeding caterers, our women organizers too know how to cook, we will come and take our women organizers and you also go and cook for the primary school children and make some money for yourselves and so you are going to get your fair share of everything the country has to offer,” John Dramani Mahama said.

