In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, she said the police could not adduce evidence to back their charges when the issue went to court hence the decision to drop the case.

"I no longer go to the police. Some of my boys used to go to the police but there was no evidence, so they have been discharged. They have not given me my gun yet but my lawyer will go for it. It’s a registered gun and I renew it. The police informed me that the discharge was for lack of evidence. They took me to court but couldn’t show any evidence," she explained.

Her reactions come after the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lashed out at the Ghana Police Service and the government after claims by Hawa Koomson, that the case against her for firing a gun at a voter registration centre had been discontinued.