According to her, the police aborted the probe due to lack of evidence adding that all the suspects involved in the case have been discharged.
Kasoa shooting: Police found no evidence against me – Hawa Koomson
The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said she has stopped going to the police station to report for firing gunshots at a voter's registration center prior to the 2020 general elections.
In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, she said the police could not adduce evidence to back their charges when the issue went to court hence the decision to drop the case.
"I no longer go to the police. Some of my boys used to go to the police but there was no evidence, so they have been discharged. They have not given me my gun yet but my lawyer will go for it. It’s a registered gun and I renew it. The police informed me that the discharge was for lack of evidence. They took me to court but couldn’t show any evidence," she explained.
Her reactions come after the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lashed out at the Ghana Police Service and the government after claims by Hawa Koomson, that the case against her for firing a gun at a voter registration centre had been discontinued.
In a statement issued by its National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, said: "The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a media interview on Accra based Asempa FM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, by Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, of which the Minister boisterously and gleefully revealed that the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has had to discontinue its case against her for unjustifiably firing gunshots at Steps to Christ Voter Registration Centre on July 20, 2020, for want of evidence".
