Ken Ofori-Atta should face trial for causing financial loss to the state — Prince Henry

His reactions come following the poor food supply situation in senior high schools in the country.

The schools affected of food shortage are Accra Academy, Cape Coast in the Central Region, Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Bolgatanga, Upper East, and Ho in the Volta Region where students are fed up with a repeated menu.

The schools in the Central Region include Mfantsipim School, St. Augustine's College, Adisadel College, and Ghana National College.

Some parents have raised concerns over the quality of food served to their wards in the affected schools.

The Eastern Regional Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) will be making a strong push for a shutdown.

The heads insisted that running the schools has become a herculean task.

According to CHASS, it is also considering proposing to parents to provide meals for their wards.

However, Prince Henry said the economic challenges give the government a good opportunity to review its flagship programme – Free SHS.

In a Twitter post, he said "Ghanaians are not against free SHS, what we are saying is review it and ask parents who can pay, pay for their wards.

"The current form of free SHS isn't sustainable ooooo Nana Addo!!!"