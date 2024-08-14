Ken Ofori-Atta was disrespectful as a Minister - NPP MP

According to Antwi, Ofori-Atta was not only neglectful of his duties but also dismissive of his colleagues.

“How many times has Ken Ofori-Atta presented the budget and then stayed for us to read it? The moment he finishes reading the budget, he leaves. He doesn’t come back. I have been told that he does the same thing at the cabinet. He takes people for granted and doesn’t respect people,” he said.

Antwi further claimed that Ofori-Atta consistently left cabinet meetings with decisions unresolved.

“He never stayed at a cabinet meeting until it closed. Whatever I am saying, I have evidence. His own colleagues said the maximum time he spends there is one hour, then he leaves.”

He added, “Why would I wake up to go and campaign for the party to come to power, and someone who is not an MP but by virtue of his relation with the president doesn’t use us for anything? If you think about it, it doesn’t make sense.”

Relatedly, Ken Ofori-Atta has been reported to have earned a total amount of $9.2 million from Ghana's borrowing through domestic and Eurobonds between 2018 and 2021.

This was revealed in the newly launched booked by investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni latest book titled, ‘The President Ghana Never Got’.

In the book launched on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Mr Azure said documents he attained from the Finance Ministry through the Right to Information revealed that Databank was contracted once in 2007 before Mr Ofori-Atta became Finance Minister.