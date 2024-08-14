ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ghanaians will appreciate Akufo-Addo more after his tenure - Gabby Otchere-Darko

Evans Annang

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed confidence that Ghanaians will fully appreciate President Akufo-Addo’s leadership once he leaves office in 2025.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Former Executive Director, Danquah Institute
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Former Executive Director, Danquah Institute

In an interview on Face to Face on Channel One TV, Mr Otchere-Darko asserted that despite the current economic challenges and global circumstances, the achievements of Akufo-Addo’s administration will be recognised in the future.

Recommended articles

He underscored the significant infrastructural developments that have taken place during Akufo-Addo’s seven-year tenure, particularly in the health sector.

“If you consider the challenges of leadership, the challenges of managing an economy such as ours and those challenges being compounded by the global challenges that faced them, I think when Ghanaians sit back, and analyse his period, after he’s gone, they will appreciate Akufo-Addo’s presidency. When you are in there, you can’t really see that much."

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"Take a few sectors, health, I can say boldly, based on numbers, that in the 4th Republic, no government has been able to do the kind of things we have witnessed under Akufo-Addo’s presidency. Within the health sector alone, in terms of facilities, in terms of that amazing thing that former President J.A Kufuor built, the National Health Insurance Scheme, where he has taken it."

"The expansion that we have seen in the health sector, in terms of access to health, personnel, remunerations, so many polyclinics have been built,” Gabby told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Gabby stated that “95% of the hospitals under the Agenda 111 project are 65% complete."

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, no previous government has matched the level of progress made in healthcare under Akufo-Addo’s presidency.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr-Mohammed-Amin-Adam

Forgive us for the current economic crisis – Finance Minister ‘begs’ Ghanaians

NPP Elections: Wontumi re-elected as party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman

My children are back because Ghana is better than the UK – Chairman Wontumi

Bawumia enstooled Chief at Nsawam

Dr Bawumia enstooled as 'Chief of Internet'

Prof Baffour Agyemang-Duah

Stop Founders’ Day debate and fix the economy – Prof. Agyemang-Duah to politicians