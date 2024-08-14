Ghanaians will appreciate Akufo-Addo more after his tenure - Gabby Otchere-Darko

He underscored the significant infrastructural developments that have taken place during Akufo-Addo’s seven-year tenure, particularly in the health sector.

“If you consider the challenges of leadership, the challenges of managing an economy such as ours and those challenges being compounded by the global challenges that faced them, I think when Ghanaians sit back, and analyse his period, after he’s gone, they will appreciate Akufo-Addo’s presidency. When you are in there, you can’t really see that much."

"Take a few sectors, health, I can say boldly, based on numbers, that in the 4th Republic, no government has been able to do the kind of things we have witnessed under Akufo-Addo’s presidency. Within the health sector alone, in terms of facilities, in terms of that amazing thing that former President J.A Kufuor built, the National Health Insurance Scheme, where he has taken it."

"In terms of personnel, over the last seven to eight years, over 2,000 people have been employed in the health sector. Look at the number of doctors employed over the last few years, I believe over 22,000, nurses about 165,000 or so."

"The expansion that we have seen in the health sector, in terms of access to health, personnel, remunerations, so many polyclinics have been built,” Gabby told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Gabby stated that “95% of the hospitals under the Agenda 111 project are 65% complete."