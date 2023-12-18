Lack of defence of OSP suggests a state-sponsored bastardisation of the office - PPP

In a statement released by the PPP, they contend that the creation of the OSP was merely a fulfilment of a propaganda campaign to mislead the public. The party proposes a constitutional amendment to Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution to decouple the Attorney General from the Minister of Justice, ensuring an independent and effective fight against corruption.

“The OSP has been used to fulfil a propaganda campaign message just to deceive Ghanaians into believing something is being done about corruption. This new Attorney General Office (AGO) must have a budget that is built on the percentage of the National Budget. Access to its funding must be enshrined in the constitution.”

The PPP emphasized that the OSP's effectiveness is hindered by its association with the Minister of Justice, and without a significant structural change, it cannot effectively address corruption issues.

They also expressed sympathy for the current Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, noting the challenges he faces in the current system.

"As a Party, we sympathise with the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng. Competent as he is, he finds himself between a rock and a hard place. The Constitution says, that to be President one must be 40 years and above, yet a 43-year-old man is called a “small boy” and the Information Minister and his communication team, sit silently on the fence as the Office is bastardized and taken to the cleaners. We infer from the lack of defence to mean a state-sponsored bastardisation of the SPO."

According to the PPP, the lack of funding has been a recurring issue for the OSP, leading to a compromised ability to carry out its functions. They argue for a new Attorney General’s Office (AGO) with a budget based on a percentage of the National Budget, and funding access enshrined in the constitution.

Below is the full statement by the PPP

CONVERT THE OFFICE OF THE OSP TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has since 2012 championed the proposal for decoupling the Attorney General from the Minister of Justice as the only way to successfully win the fight against corruption. The Party has asked for an amendment of Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution.

Until that is done, there is no way the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) can effectively work to deal with issues of corruption.

We are clearly in agreement with those echoing the PPP’s long-held position of a total separation of the Minister of Justice from the Attorney General. Attorney General for the people and the Minister of Justice as an advisor to the President. Hence, we ask for the separation of the two and convert the OSP to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

The powers of the OSP are unfortunately embedded in the Minister of Justice and Attorney General as per the OSP (Act 2017), Act 959 that created the Office. The OSP has been seeded some powers of the AG which is, in itself, problematic.

Martin Amidu to Kissi Agyabeng have all cried about the lack of funding to carry out their functions. The control of the Executive on an institution set up to fight corruption for which Political appointees are often subject matters of investigations is not a healthy system.