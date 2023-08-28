Leaked audio: I sent Dampare's tape to Nana Addo — Bugri Naabu

He made these known when he appeared before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee which was convened to delve into the alleged plot against Dampare.

He identified the two Police officers as Commander Asare and COP Mensah.

Bugri Naabu disclosed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located in Osu, near the Osu Police Station.

He revealed that the two senior officers approached him with an agenda to advocate for the removal of the IGP. The reason behind this request, as conveyed by the officers, was that Dr. George Akuffo-Damapre's actions were perceived to align more closely with the interests of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), thereby potentially undermining the NPP's chances of winning the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He stated that "Commander Asare and COP Mensah said currently all the Commissioners at the Police Headquarters are all NDC and we will see whether we will win this election or lose it. So that alone I was a bit worried...that was the reason why I did the tape and gave the President the tape. So that he will also hear directly and not from me, which I did."

A leaked audio making the rounds has a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), plotting the removal of Dr. Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.

In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on its Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

