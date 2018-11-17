'Let's listen to ourselves'-Rawlings' cryptic message to NDC

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings had little to say at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) currently underway at the International Trade Fair Centre.

READ MORE: “Mahama and NDC have no vision for Ghana” – Nana Addo

The ex-president, known for his fierce criticism of the party he founded, gave his shortest ever political statement.

The party is electing its national executives to steer the affairs of the party into the 2020 polls.

Speaking after minority leader Haruna Iddrisu and former president John Mahama had spoken, he captured the attention of congress when he said he had only one message for them.

There was widespread silence in the room when made the statement, however, cheers erupted when some shouted no 'boom.'

READ MORE: “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo

"I want to make an appeal that we listen to ourselves," he said repeatedly.

No one knows what he meant exactly by that.

But, one thing that is not in doubt, is that it is a cryptic message to the party.