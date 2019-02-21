He has tasked the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to meet and deliberate on the vigilante groups in the country.

Making reference to the by-election violence in Chereponi, Talensi, Atiwa, Nana Addo said Ghanaians had experienced too much violence in by-elections.

His comments comes on the back of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election that turned bloody with shooting incident by masked men wearing National Security Council uniforms on January 31, 2019.

The government has subsequently set up a three-man commission to investigate the matter within a month.

In his State of the Nation's Address on Thursday in Parliament, he said "I have asked the leadership of the NPP to extend an invitation to the leadership of the NDC for such a meeting on vigilantism. The security services of the country will be on standby to assist this meeting.

"If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter. Vigorous debate and the exchange of ideas should be the true basis of political dialogue and competition in our country, not the activities of party vigilante groups.

"What was tolerated over the years cannot and must not be accepted anymore. We must not take our peace and security for granted--- not for a moment. Our children and grandchildren will not forgive us if we were to compromise our peace and stability. I will not permit that to occur under my watch."