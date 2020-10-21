His explanation follows questions from the public as to the whereabout of his wife, Lordina Mahama.

According to him, although he intends to return into office, the former first lady's decision is to focus on her foundation and will not be actively involved in politics.

The flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said this in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He noted that in case the NDC is declared the winner of the 2020 election, his wife will still focus on her foundation while he also focuses on his politics.

Mr Mahama added that the party currently has a female Vice President and will also have a gender Minister who will be championing issues with regards to women empowerment and anything centred on women.

“In 2016, there were a lot of lies against her [Lordina] so she was a bit traumatised by the experience so she wants to take a back role, let me do my politics,” he said.