Mahama urges EC to expand limited voter registration exercise
The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to decentralize the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.
Mahama in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, stated that "Every Ghanaian deserves a chance to exercise his democratic right. I strongly urge the Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration exercise in all its electoral areas to allow for easy access, and reduce the burden on the citizenry in their quest to register."
He challenged the EC to be transparent with the processes preceding the start of the limited voter registration exercise, the replacement of voter ID cards, and the transfer of votes.
"As has been requested in a formal letter to the Commission by the General Secretary of the NDC, we want to know when the names and pictures of the Registration Supervisors, Registration Officers, Registration Assistants, and other officials for the exercises will be published at the district level, as stipulated by the EC regulations," he stated.
From September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023, the EC will undertake a limited voter registration for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters at its district offices.
