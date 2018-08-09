Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts


Ablakwa predicted that Mahama will win at least 85% of the votes in the NDC race.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has predicted a massive victory for former President John Mahama in the presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Elikplim Agbemava, Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama.

Okudzeto Ablakwa is confident Mahama will win to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections to secure victory for the party.

He said "I have every confidence that former president John Mahama is going to win this primaries. I can predict very safely that former President Mahama is not going to win by anything less than 85%."

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

On Thursday, August 2, the NDC opened nominations for persons aspiring to contest the flagbearship slot of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia announced this at a press briefing in Accra.

He warned party executives against using party structures to support party candidates.

He said "We have about six people who have written to us. I can confirm that Dr. Ekow Spio-Gabrah has written to us, Professor Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah was the first to write and Stephen Atubiga. A couple of the people who have written to but they don’t appear to be in frontline politics."

