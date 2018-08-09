NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate

news

The Youth Action for Development, an NDC group, has called on Augustus Obuadum Tanoh, known in politics as Goosie Tanoh, to join in the party's presidential race for the 2020 elections.

The group said their choice of candidate has a credible record and is in a pole position to make turn round the woes of the country.

Addressing the media in Ho, the group said Ghana needs a leader who understands the NDC's true vision and history of the party,which are hinged on probity and accountability.

They added that Goosie Tanoh, who is a true party man, has experience in mass mobilization and party building at all levels, adding that their choice of candidate is incorruptible.

They explained that in 1998 and 1999, Goosie Tanoh led a campaign against the undemocratic practices in the NDC, such as the imposition of parliamentary candidates on delegates by senior state officials.

Since 2009, Goosie Tanoh has stayed focused on the development of critical infrastructure that supports the economic integration and wealth of West Africa.

And to the group, Goosie Tanoh should stand in the contest so that when he wins, Ghanaians will vote him as their new president, who is devoted to seeing the projects that he has incubated, bear fruits.

The group called on him to answer their call to contest the presidential race.

Goosie Tanoh will contest against former president John Mahama, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, Slyvester Mensah, Prof Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin in the NDC presidential race.