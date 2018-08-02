NDC opens presidential nomination

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations for persons aspiring to contest the flagbearship slot of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia announced this at a press briefing in Accra.

He warned party executives against using party structures to support party candidates.

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared former President John Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

Asiedu Nketia, however, said there was nothing wrong with some 94 MPs declaring their support for Mahama.

Mahama will contest against Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, Slyvester Mensah, Prof Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin in the NDC presidential race.