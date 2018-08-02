Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC opens presidential nomination


Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination

Asiedu Nketia warned party executives against using party structures to support party candidates.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia play

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations for persons aspiring to contest the flagbearship slot of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia announced this at a press briefing in Accra.

He warned party executives against using party structures to support party candidates.

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared former President John Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

Prof Joshua Alabi play

Prof Joshua Alabi

 

READ MORE: Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP

Alban Bagbin play

Alban Bagbin

 

Asiedu Nketia, however, said there was nothing wrong with some 94 MPs declaring their support for Mahama.

Mahama will contest against Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, Slyvester Mensah, Prof Joshua Alabi and Alban Bagbin in the NDC presidential race.

Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah play

Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah

Slyvester Mensah play

Slyvester Mensah

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC's Agenda 2020: Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Corruption Fight: Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Banks Merger: Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Ambition: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP? Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?
NDC Elections: Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement
Agenda 2020: About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims

Recommended Videos

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision
Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair
Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
3 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political...bullet
6 Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MPbullet
7 Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in todaybullet
8 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against...bullet
9 Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable -...bullet
10 Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich...bullet

Related Articles

Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims
Appointments Nana Addo accused of weakening Parliament
Agenda 2020 NDC will bounce back – John Mahama
Appointments Nana Addo names deputy ministers
I never said NPP will govern for 8 years - Mogtari Bawa
NPP Government NPP will choke under its own lies and propaganda - Isaac Adongo
Political Attacks NPP leaders betrayed us - NPP youth
Agenda 2020 Nana Addo can't stay in power for 8 years - NDC
Election 2020 Mahama is our best candidate for 2020

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Fuseini Issah, MP for Okakwei North
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee