Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP

The Member of Parliament for Yunyoo constituency in the Northern region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu has said former President John Mahama should be replaced because he is not the only presidential material to contest on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said Mahama if re-elected to lead the party into the 2020 elections will be a mess than he did in the 2016 elections.

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

But the Yunyoo MP said the NDC will be doomed in the 2020 elections if it elects Mahama as its flagbearer again.

He said he supports Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West region to lead the party.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "I was very furious because they deceived me into signing something I don’t believe in. I have endorsed Alban Bagbin and I believe he is the right person to lead the NDC in 2020."

"Even in my constituency, they can’t convince anyone to vote for Mahama, how much more me. These JM boys should stop this negative propaganda. On the day of elections, all these boys will sleep early," he added.