Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP


Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC.

  • Published:
play

The Member of Parliament for Yunyoo constituency in the Northern region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu has said former President John Mahama should be replaced because he is not the only presidential material to contest on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said Mahama if re-elected to lead the party into the 2020 elections will be a mess than he did in the 2016 elections.

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

READ MORE: NDC will remain in opposition if... - Sekou Nkrumah

But the Yunyoo MP said the NDC will be doomed in the 2020 elections if it elects Mahama as its flagbearer again.

He said he supports Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West region to lead the party.

play

 

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "I was very furious because they deceived me into signing something I don’t believe in. I have endorsed Alban Bagbin and I believe he is the right person to lead the NDC in 2020."

READ MORE: NDC will bounce back – John Mahama

"Even in my constituency, they can’t convince anyone to vote for Mahama, how much more me. These JM boys should stop this negative propaganda. On the day of elections, all these boys will sleep early," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Unperturbed: 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah
Democracy: Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin
ECOWAS Heads: Nigeria's Buhari is new ECOWAS chairman ECOWAS Heads Nigeria's Buhari is new ECOWAS chairman
Ex-Gratia Brouhaha: Govt doesn’t owe Mahama ex-gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex-Gratia Brouhaha Govt doesn’t owe Mahama ex-gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Massive Endorsement: Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections Massive Endorsement Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections
Legal Tussle: Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC boss

Recommended Videos

Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur
Politics: Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension Politics Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension
Political War: Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs Political War Tolerant Amissah-Arthur was in the wrong party – John Boadu jabs



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC bossbullet
3 Ex-Gratia No salary from government, my wife taking care of me- Mahamabullet
4 Prophesy NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassadorbullet
5 EC Job Akufo-Addo settled on Jean Mensa "from the very get go:"...bullet
6 Privileges Committee Parliament fails to sanction Kennedy...bullet
7 EC Job Council of State approves Jean Mensa as EC chairbullet
8 Performance Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is...bullet
9 Aftermath of Election Lack of integrity caused NDC's...bullet
10 NDC Primaries I didn't dump Mahama for Bagbin - Julius...bullet

Related Articles

Political Attacks NPP leaders betrayed us - NPP youth
Agenda 2020 Nana Addo can't stay in power for 8 years - NDC
Election 2020 Mahama is our best candidate for 2020
Disloyalty NDC threatens to suspend ET Mensah
Agenda 2020 It's irrelevant to beg Konadu Rawlings - NDC replies ET Mensah
Agenda 2020 Rawlings to vie for NDC Chairman posters out
Agenda 2020 Sylvester Mensah for President campaign posters pop up
Agenda 2020 Mahama meets Minority MPs
Change is Here "We warned Ghanaians Nana Addo will foment chaos" - Asiedu Nketia
Agenda 2020 NDC calling on Mahama to contest election 2020 premature - Asiedu Nketia

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Threat Sack Nkoranza South MCE - Agitated NPP executives demand
Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo
Developmental Projects NDC MP Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo slams govt for abandoning projects
I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares
Supreme Court Judge I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares
RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament
Information Bill RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures