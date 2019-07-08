The House is currently considering a proposal to build a multi-purpose 450 capacity chamber block worth about $200 million.

However, the move has been met with anger and derision from a section of Ghanaians.

Many believe the decision to erect a new chamber is unnecessary and profligate and have therefore called on Parliament to withdraw the proposal.

The hashtag #DropThatChamber has also been trending on social media, as protests against the new chamber continue.

But speaking to some media houses last week, the Majority Leader explained the need to have a much comfortable chamber for Parliamentarians.

Below are nine reasons Mr. Mensah-Bonsu gave to justify the $200m investment, as compiled by Joy News:

1.The distance between the majority MPs and the minority MPs is too short and a minister can easily throw a blow or slap another minister when things get heated.

2. Because of the way the place is not protected ....someone can easily enter the chamber and pour acid on the speaker.

3. Last time, because of easy access, a gentleman entered the chamber looking for his MP and he couldn't find him, he tried committing suicide.

4. Today, there are so many MPs who sit beside the column who cannot be identified by the speaker. They cannot catch the speaker’s eye so even when they get up, the speaker cannot identify them.

5. It is also about time for parliament to get its own chamber after customising the State House for its work since 1992.

6. There is no parliament anywhere in the world where we have the public having direct access to the members in the chamber.

7. Parliament as an institution since Independence has not had any dedicated facility and it's the only arm of government that has not had its own edifice.

8. The current chamber impedes the state's ability to provide security for MP's.

9. The walkways are congested and the worst could happen in an event of a stampede.