7 Solid Reasons You Should Never Forget to Use a Condom

Recent data from the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) has raised concern over a worrying decline in condom use among young people. Many youths reportedly believe HIV is no longer a serious threat, leading to increased cases of unprotected sex.

This misconception is dangerous and threatens to reverse the progress Ghana has made in combating HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

If you are sexually active, using a condom is one of the most responsible and life-saving choices you can make. Here are seven key reasons to make condoms a regular part of your sexual life.

1. Condoms Protect You from HIV and STIs

Condoms remain one of the most effective tools for preventing HIV and other STIs. The GAC reports that HIV infections among young people are rising partly due to inconsistent condom use. Each time you use one correctly, you lower your risk of infection and protect both yourself and your partner.

2. They Prevent Unwanted Pregnancies

Woman holding pregnancy test

Whether you are studying, building your career, or simply not ready for parenthood, condoms can prevent unplanned pregnancies. They work immediately, require no prescription, and involve no hormonal changes. For many young people, they are the most practical and accessible form of protection.

3. They Help You Take Control of Your Future

Using a condom is a sign of responsibility and self-awareness. It shows you are in control of your body, your health, and your choices. It also helps safeguard your dreams, whether that means completing your education, travelling, or achieving career goals without unexpected setbacks.

4. They Protect You from Costly Health and Emotional Stress

Treating an STI or managing an unintended pregnancy can be financially and emotionally overwhelming. In Ghana, where access to quality healthcare can be limited, prevention is always better than cure. Using condoms helps you avoid unnecessary medical bills, stress, and regret.

5. They Support Ghana’s Public Health Efforts

The GAC has emphasised that the youth’s attitude toward condom use directly affects national health outcomes. When fewer people use condoms, infections spread faster, undermining years of progress. By choosing protection, you are contributing to a healthier and safer Ghana.

6. They Are Free and Easily Accessible

Condoms are available at hospitals, pharmacies, youth centres, and through community health programmes. Many public facilities even distribute them for free. The issue is not availability but consistent use. Making condoms part of your routine helps ensure both safety and confidence.

7. They Give You Peace of Mind

Knowing that you are protected allows you to enjoy intimacy without fear. Safe sex builds trust, confidence, and respect in relationships. A small act of protection today can spare you a lifetime of worry tomorrow.

Final Thought

In a country where the youth make up a significant portion of the population, the choices you make about your health matter.

