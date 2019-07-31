There is a provision that requires the office to make public to Ghanaians the list of cases brought before it.

According to the Special Prosecutor, it has investigated two corruption cases and charged the accused for court.

The cases are:

1. The Republic v (1) Mahama Ayariga (2) Kendrick Akasi Marfo - (investigated jointly with EOCO)

(2) The Republic v (1) Hajia Hawa Ninchema (2) Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu (3) Alex Avade (4) Alhaji Abdul-Mumuni Jesewunde (5) Mary-Stella Adapesa (6) Mumuni Yakubu Nambe (7) Mahama Ayariga

The list of corruption cases of accused persons and being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutor are;

The list was published in fulfilment of a requirement by section 3 (3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) as part of functions to on a half-year basis, publish a list of cases it is pursuing in at least two daily newspapers of national circulation and on its official website.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Amidu as the country's first-ever Special Prosecutor.