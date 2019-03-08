Currently there are 36 women in Ghana's parliament and this represents 12.75 percent from both the majority and minority sides, a clear short of the 30 percent representation set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The figure is an increase of 7, as against the election 2012 figure of 29, where 133 women contested 102 parliamentary seats.

Yet females are underrepresented in Ghana's legislature. 

The figure is worse and lacks representation regionally. 

Though the figure represents a slight increase from 29, some gender activists have complained that women's representation in the Legislature was still low, as it still fell short of the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent requirement, that was deemed satisfactory by activists at the Beijing Conference of 1995.

Indeed, women's representation in Parliament has not been impressive since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1993.

The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.

Below is a list of female MPs who form part of the 7th Parliament of Ghana's 4th Republic.

Name of MP - Political party - Constituency

  1. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah - NPP - Weija Gbawe
  2. Sophia Karen Ackuaku - NDC - Domeabra/Obom
  3. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway - NPP - Anyaa Sowutuom
  4. Sarah Adwoa Safo - NPP - Dome-Kwabenya
  5. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie - NPP - Ablekuma North
  6. Ursula Owusu Ekuful - NPP - Ablekuma West
  7. Dr. Zanetor Rawlings - NDC - Klottey Korle
  8. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - NPP - Krowor
  9. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo - NDC - Shai Osudoku
  10. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah - NDC - Ada East
  11. Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei - NPP - Akropong
  12. Mercy Adu-Gyamfi - NPP - Akwatia
  13. Gifty Twum Ampofo - NPP - Abuakwa North
  14. Abena Osei Asare - NPP - Atiwa East
  15. Betty Mensah Nana Afua Krosby - NDC - Afram Plains North
  16. Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei - NPP - Bosome Freho
  17. Ama Pomaa Boateng - NPP - Juaben
  18. Francisca Oteng Mensah - NPP - Kwabre East
  19. Patricia Appiagyei - NPP - Asokwa
  20. Barbara Asher Ayisi - NPP - Cape Coast North
  21. Queenstar Ama Pokua Sawyerr - NDC - Agona East
  22. Naana Eyiah Quansah - NPP - Gomoa Central
  23. Cynthia Maamle Morrison - NPP - Agona West
  24. Abena Durowaa Mensah - NPP - Assin North
  25. Mavis Hawa Koomson - NPP - Awutu Senya East
  26. Ayamba Laddi Ayii - NDC - Pusiga
  27. Joycelyn Tetteh - NDC - North Dayi
  28. Della Sowah - NDC - Kpando
  29. Helen Adjoa Ntoso - NDC - Krachi West
  30. Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu Tay - NDC - Afadjato South
  31. Bernice Adiku Heloo - NDC - Hohoe
  32. Hajia Alima Mahama - NPP - Nalerigu/Gambaga
  33. Catherine Abelema Afeku - NPP - Evalue Ajomoro- Gwira
  34. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi - NPP - Prestea Huni Valley
  35. Freda Prempeh - NPP - Tano North
  36. Lydia Seyram Alhassan - NPP - Ayasaso West Wuogon
