Currently there are 36 women in Ghana's parliament and this represents 12.75 percent from both the majority and minority sides, a clear short of the 30 percent representation set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
The figure is an increase of 7, as against the election 2012 figure of 29, where 133 women contested 102 parliamentary seats.
Yet females are underrepresented in Ghana's legislature.
The figure is worse and lacks representation regionally.
Though the figure represents a slight increase from 29, some gender activists have complained that women's representation in the Legislature was still low, as it still fell short of the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent requirement, that was deemed satisfactory by activists at the Beijing Conference of 1995.
Indeed, women's representation in Parliament has not been impressive since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1993.
The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.
Below is a list of female MPs who form part of the 7th Parliament of Ghana's 4th Republic.
Name of MP - Political party - Constituency
- Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah - NPP - Weija Gbawe
- Sophia Karen Ackuaku - NDC - Domeabra/Obom
- Shirley Ayorkor Botchway - NPP - Anyaa Sowutuom
- Sarah Adwoa Safo - NPP - Dome-Kwabenya
- Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie - NPP - Ablekuma North
- Ursula Owusu Ekuful - NPP - Ablekuma West
- Dr. Zanetor Rawlings - NDC - Klottey Korle
- Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - NPP - Krowor
- Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo - NDC - Shai Osudoku
- Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah - NDC - Ada East
- Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei - NPP - Akropong
- Mercy Adu-Gyamfi - NPP - Akwatia
- Gifty Twum Ampofo - NPP - Abuakwa North
- Abena Osei Asare - NPP - Atiwa East
- Betty Mensah Nana Afua Krosby - NDC - Afram Plains North
- Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei - NPP - Bosome Freho
- Ama Pomaa Boateng - NPP - Juaben
- Francisca Oteng Mensah - NPP - Kwabre East
- Patricia Appiagyei - NPP - Asokwa
- Barbara Asher Ayisi - NPP - Cape Coast North
- Queenstar Ama Pokua Sawyerr - NDC - Agona East
- Naana Eyiah Quansah - NPP - Gomoa Central
- Cynthia Maamle Morrison - NPP - Agona West
- Abena Durowaa Mensah - NPP - Assin North
- Mavis Hawa Koomson - NPP - Awutu Senya East
- Ayamba Laddi Ayii - NDC - Pusiga
- Joycelyn Tetteh - NDC - North Dayi
- Della Sowah - NDC - Kpando
- Helen Adjoa Ntoso - NDC - Krachi West
- Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu Tay - NDC - Afadjato South
- Bernice Adiku Heloo - NDC - Hohoe
- Hajia Alima Mahama - NPP - Nalerigu/Gambaga
- Catherine Abelema Afeku - NPP - Evalue Ajomoro- Gwira
- Barbara Oteng-Gyasi - NPP - Prestea Huni Valley
- Freda Prempeh - NPP - Tano North
- Lydia Seyram Alhassan - NPP - Ayasaso West Wuogon