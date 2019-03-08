Currently there are 36 women in Ghana's parliament and this represents 12.75 percent from both the majority and minority sides, a clear short of the 30 percent representation set by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The figure is an increase of 7, as against the election 2012 figure of 29, where 133 women contested 102 parliamentary seats.

Yet females are underrepresented in Ghana's legislature.

The figure is worse and lacks representation regionally.

Though the figure represents a slight increase from 29, some gender activists have complained that women's representation in the Legislature was still low, as it still fell short of the minimum UN recommended threshold of 30 per cent requirement, that was deemed satisfactory by activists at the Beijing Conference of 1995.

Indeed, women's representation in Parliament has not been impressive since the country returned to constitutional rule in 1993.

The First Parliament of the Fourth Republic had 16 women out of the 200 MPs, and the Second, Third and Fourth parliaments, saw a slight increase in the number of female parliamentarians.

Below is a list of female MPs who form part of the 7th Parliament of Ghana's 4th Republic.

Name of MP - Political party - Constituency