Minority suspends #OccupyBoG protest

The Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, representing the MPs raised objection to the capacity of the Police to institute the action on their own accord.

He said per Article 88(5) of the 1992 Constitution and the State Proceedings Act, it is only the Attorney General that can institute the instant action.

Earlier, the Accra Regional Police Command obtained an injunction against the Minority's planned demonstration scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The Minority had intended to march to the BoG in order to demand the resignations of Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

However, the police raised concerns about the proposed route and deemed the BoG headquarters a security zone.

Initially, the police had assured the Minority leaders that they would provide the necessary security for the protest. However, they also advised the organizers to reconsider the designated routes due to potential threats to public order and safety.

Despite this, Ato Forson rejected the proposed alternative routes and insisted on terminating the demonstration at the Bank of Ghana headquarters.