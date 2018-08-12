Pulse.com.gh logo
My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addo


The president, who is on a five-day tour of the Ashanti Region, on Friday launched the Kumasi roads facelift project in the Kumasi Metropolis.

  • Published:
play

President Nana Akufo-Addo has hit hard at his critics who say he has achieved nothing since he became president.

The president, who is on a five-day tour of the Ashanti Region, on Friday launched the Kumasi roads facelift project in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The project, funded by the Government of Ghana, Road Fund and the French Development Agency, will ensure that 260 kilometres of roads within the Kumasi Metropolis, Ejisu Juaben, Sekyere East, Bekwai and Mampong municipal areas, witness major improvements.

Addressing hundreds of his supporters at Bantama, after paying a courtesy call on the Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu III, the president said many of the roads in Kumasi are going to be asphalted.

"I am excited with what I have seen here. From Bantama to Manhyia is going to be asphalt. All of the roads," he said to thundering cheers and applause.

READ MORE: I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

"We just began, we just began, we are doing this project for Kumasi to regain its past glory," he continued: "Those going about saying I cannot fulfil my promises, and I am lying, they are ashamed. They've all been ashamed."

"I am going to fulfilling all my promises equally," he concluded.

