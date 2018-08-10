Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei


Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

Many believe the reshuffle must have been informed by recommendation from the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation.

  • Published:
I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei play

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

The Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei has disclosed that his job is not to recommend for the firing of Ministers.

He said he only makes recommendations to the President but not initiate the dismissal of Ministers.

Many believe the reshuffle must have been informed by recommendation from the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo creates new ministries

But the sector minister told Joy News it will be “difficult” to suggest that the recent reshuffle was solely based on his assessment of the ministers.

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei play

I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei

 

“It will be difficult to tell [if my evaluation informed the reshuffle]. I was not evaluating persons per se. My evaluation deals with the collective responsibility of dealing with how best we are achieving results and what constraints are in place and how best we can remove the constraints so people can deliver", he said.

President Akufo-Addo yesterday conducted his first reshuffle that had 15 Ministers being assigned.

The reshuffle saw just one minister- Otiko Afisa Djaba losing her ministerial portfolio as Gender Minister but sent to Italy as Ghana’s Ambassador.

Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has been moved to the Zongo development ministry while Boniface Abubakar Siddique who occupied that ministry will now move to Vice President’s Office as Minister of State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Recap: Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check them out here
Controversial Deal: What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition
Booted Out: Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's why
Ministerial Changes: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba
False Reports: Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports False Reports Dep. Minister debunks resignation reports
Reshuffle: Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador Reshuffle Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador

Recommended Videos

Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei



Top Articles

1 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 Reshuffle 4 Ministers likely to be booted out of Akufo-Addo's gov'tbullet
4 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
5 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES...bullet
6 Jabs Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MPbullet
7 Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers...bullet
8 NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predictsbullet
9 Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work -...bullet
10 Ministerial Changes Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Stop creating fear and panic - Christian Council to Owusu Bempah
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
Goosie Tanoh
Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra
I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
NDC Elections I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga