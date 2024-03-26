No one in the 4th Republic can rival my educational accomplishments — Nana Addo

During the launch of the Smart Schools Project in Accra on Monday, March 25, 2024, Nana Addo reiterated the government's ongoing pledge to prioritize educational advancements.

He stressed that over the past seven years, his government's concentration on education has been unprecedented, evidenced by policies, infrastructure development, provision of equipment and resources such as furniture, scholarships, stationery, and enhancements in teacher welfare.

"I dare say that the investment and commensurate commitment towards education enhancement over the last seven years is unmatched by any government since the inception of our fourth republic some 31 years ago.

"These are seen in the areas of policy, infrastructure, equipment and retooling, furniture, scholarship, stationery provision, and enhancement of teacher welfare," he stated.

The Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students across Ghana, the President announced is to provide students with crucial technological skills, aligning with the government's goal to enhance education through technology.

Under this initiative, approximately 100 smart SHSs will be built nationwide within the next two years. These schools will create better learning environments and more educational opportunities for students.