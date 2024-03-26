ADVERTISEMENT
No one in the 4th Republic can rival my educational accomplishments — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed that his government's dedication to the educational sector exceeds that of any previous administration in the 4th Republic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He highlighted substantial investments in infrastructure, support for educators, and a range of initiatives, positioning his administration as a benchmark for educational commitment.

During the launch of the Smart Schools Project in Accra on Monday, March 25, 2024, Nana Addo reiterated the government's ongoing pledge to prioritize educational advancements.

He stressed that over the past seven years, his government's concentration on education has been unprecedented, evidenced by policies, infrastructure development, provision of equipment and resources such as furniture, scholarships, stationery, and enhancements in teacher welfare.

"I dare say that the investment and commensurate commitment towards education enhancement over the last seven years is unmatched by any government since the inception of our fourth republic some 31 years ago.

"These are seen in the areas of policy, infrastructure, equipment and retooling, furniture, scholarship, stationery provision, and enhancement of teacher welfare," he stated.

The Smart Tablets to 1.3 million Senior High School (SHS) students across Ghana, the President announced is to provide students with crucial technological skills, aligning with the government's goal to enhance education through technology.

Under this initiative, approximately 100 smart SHSs will be built nationwide within the next two years. These schools will create better learning environments and more educational opportunities for students.

He emphasized that each student would receive their own educational tablet, loaded with digital content to assist with research, teaching, and learning.

