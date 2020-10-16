According to the party’s flagbearer David Apasera, executing people who are found guilty of corrupt acts through shooting and hanging will serve as deterrence to others.

He announced the draconian measure during the Minority Political Parties Debate hosted by IMANI Centre for Policy Education in collaboration with JoyNews at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Thursday, October 15.

"If we try tougher punishment and it doesn’t restrain people from corruption, we have to go to that length. If you steal and you know that if you are caught you will die, you will not do it. You are stealing to eat and if you know that you will be caught and shot, you will not do it,” David Apasera said.

On how his government will combat crime and maintain law and order in the country, the former lawmaker said he will set up an adequately resourced paramilitary force which will be flying in helicopters and be readily available to deal with any act of insecurity.

“We want to put in place a paramilitary organisation that will be a rapid striking force to prevent highway robberies and other violent crimes. These organisations will be stationed in all regions and empowered with helicopter gunships that will rapidly move into the air to defend people who are attacked on the highway.

“There will no longer be a system where police will move with sirens. We are going to empower them, train them with high skills, and give them the needed and latest weaponry,” he said.

Five presidential candidates participated in the debate: Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), Ivor Greenstreet of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Bridgete Dzorgbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and David Apasera of the PNC.