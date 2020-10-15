Such a difficult situation is what is “killing” a Nigerian man and he is seeking help.

According to him, he had been cheating on his wife with a certain lady for the past two years and she found out recently.

However, instead of screaming and scattering things, the woman didn’t utter a word even though he confessed to cheating.

What is even “killing” him more is the fact that the woman remains the caring woman she has always been; cooking for him, smiling, ironing his clothes, and so on as though nothing had happened.

“I wonder how she dug out the name. She said I have been dating her for 2 years now and all. She gave me so much info about her. I don’t know who told her,” the worried man wrote to relationship expert, Joro Olomofin.

Read more of his letter below and advise:

