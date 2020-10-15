The Nigerian man identified as Abayomi Oluwaseun did not say why he has chosen not to give birth to children.

He took to social media to invite interested ladies to contact him for a possible relationship.

“I am looking for a lady that will agree to my policy of no kids” – Handsome man advertises

Although it beats imagination why a young man who appears to be in his late 30s would not want to have children, it remains his choice to make and he has done just that.

“I am looking for a lady that will agree to my policy of no kids. If you agree, slide in my DM,” Abayomi Oluwaseun wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, his search for a partner and the weird condition attached has ignited reactions among social media users some of whom have speculated that the young man might be infertile, while others insinuated that he could be a cultist.