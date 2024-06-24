Nana Addo appoints Asante Bediatuo as Ambassador-at-large

The appointment also saw the President honour nine newly appointed diplomats.

The appointed diplomats includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organisations.

The newly appointed envoys include Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria; Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner-designate to South Africa; Mr Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador-designate to Türkiye; Mr Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the EU; Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador-designate to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador-designate to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.

In a statement issued, it urged them to actively promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad.

It said your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country, adding that this entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana.