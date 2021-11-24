He said the government keeping the president's foreign travels confidential will enhance his security.
Nana Addo's foreign travels must be kept secret – Bryan Acheampong
Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's foreign travels must be classified top secret.
Acheampong's comments come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed two other urgent questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of the President's foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.
Speaking on the 2022 budget statement in Parliament, Bryan Acheampong said the NDC MP's questions were needless.
He stated that the focus should rather be on the safety of the President anytime he travels outside the country and not the cost of his travels.
According to him, "In my capacity as a Member of Parliament with some knowledge on security matters, I have advised the Minister for National Security to continue to keep the information on the Presidential travel secret.
"We cannot play politics about it and make this a pedestrian issue; that is very elementary and basic."
