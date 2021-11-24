Nana Addo's foreign travels must be kept secret – Bryan Acheampong

Acheampong's comments come after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed two other urgent questions demanding disclosure of the full cost of the President's foreign trips without using the official presidential jet.

Speaking on the 2022 budget statement in Parliament, Bryan Acheampong said the NDC MP's questions were needless.

He stated that the focus should rather be on the safety of the President anytime he travels outside the country and not the cost of his travels.

According to him, "In my capacity as a Member of Parliament with some knowledge on security matters, I have advised the Minister for National Security to continue to keep the information on the Presidential travel secret.