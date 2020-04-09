According to him, the majority of Ghanaians will not enjoy the government's announced free water supply.

He said Ghanaians who form the lower income bracket are the majority and buy water in their neighborhoods.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address on Sunday, April 5, 2020, on developments regarding the national fight against COVID-19, said the government would foot the water bill of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

He directed the GWCL and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during the period.

"In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, the government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities," he said.

However, John Dumelo has stated the absorption of water bills by the government for three months will benefit the rich.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "I feel this 3 months free water for all is good but will only benefit the middle and upper class. Those in the lower-income bracket( they are the majority) still buy water in their neighborhoods from those who sell them in Polytanks."