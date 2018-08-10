Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba


A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has described the reshuffle by President Akufo-Addo as the most useless ever.

He said the ministerial reshuffle announced by the Presidency yesterday is much ado about nothing.

“People we know who have not performed have been elevated. [Kofi] Adda has not performed. You make Otiko [Djaba] a diplomat? With her temperament. You are sending Otiko to be a diplomat; is a joke,” he asserted.

President Akufo-Addo announced 15 changes in his cabinet yesterday.

Otiko Afisa Djaba was relieved of her position as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and made an Ambassador-designate to Italy. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection-designate.

Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah was promoted to the substantive position of Information Minister. Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who used to be the Minister for Information, has been reassigned to man the Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development, once occupied by Boniface Abubakar Saddique, who has been made a Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President.

“It’s the most useless reshuffle ever,” Amaliba claimed.

He added: “One expected the president to have heeded the cry of Ghanaians by reducing his ministers looking at the dire strait of the economy."

“It is one of the useless reshuffles I’ve ever seen. Have you noticed that this government is full of his family members? The last time I checked they were about 45. Has he touched any of them?", he asked.

