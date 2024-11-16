NDC did not raise issue about serialisation of Ahafo & Volta ballots – Dr. Bossman Eric Asare

“I’m surprised. NDC never raised issues with printing of Ahafo and Volta ballot papers. The Public by now knows that the NDC always go to the Public first about any issues they have with the electoral process before they air their grievances with the EC. If the NDC had been the first to identify the issue with serialisation, the Public would have heard about it from the NDC through social media and the mainstream media before the EC informed the Political Parties on Friday, 15th November, 2024.”

Pulse Ghana

The EC firmly asserted that the challenges with serialisation was brought to the attention of the Commission by the EC Team stationed at the said Printing House and also confirmed by the Audit Department of the Commission. The Commission stated that no Political Party, whether formally or informally, notified the Commission about the challenges with serialisation at the Printing House, even though their agents were present throughout the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the view of the Commission, the decision to reprint the ballot papers for Ahafo and Volta was based solely on reports from the EC Team at the said Printing House and confirmed by its Audit Department.