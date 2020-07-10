The Commission said, effective Friday, July 10, 2020, it will station its officials at the various Senior High Schools (SHS) to register final year students.

This was revealed during an Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

But the NDC has kicked against the move, describing it as illegal.

The party contends it is illegal and wrongful for registration to take place at any place that was not contained in a Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.

They want the court to rule that any such registration is null and void and of no legal effect.

The party argued that these newly created centers in schools haven't been gazetted to allow for their use in the ongoing voter registration exercise.