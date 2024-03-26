NDC Eastern Regional Youth Wing to embark on 24-hour economy walk with Mahama

In a statement signed by the Youth organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, the NDC affirmed that all arrangements for the walk have been finalized.

The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness about the party's policies among the residents of the region.

The walk will feature prominent figures such as John Mahama, NDC's National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, regional executives, and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

The procession will traverse the main streets as part of the Kwahu festivity for this year. Notable speakers, including John Mahama, are expected to address the participants during the event.

The health walk, according to the NDC Youth wing, will provide an invaluable opportunity for Mahama to share his vision, listen to the concerns of the people, and gather feedback directly from the grassroots.

The NDC eagerly anticipated a series of highly productive and interactive events that would enhance the bond between the party and the people of the Eastern Region.