Additionally, the NDC plans to conduct health screenings to ensure the party members remain active in preparation for the upcoming December 2024 general elections and will participate in breaking fast with Muslims.
NDC Eastern Regional Youth Wing to embark on 24-hour economy walk with Mahama
The Eastern Regional Youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alongside their flagbearer, John Mahama, is gearing up to lead the '10,000 Walk,' a 24-hour Economy Walk slated for Sunday, March 30, 2024.
In a statement signed by the Youth organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, the NDC affirmed that all arrangements for the walk have been finalized.
The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness about the party's policies among the residents of the region.
The walk will feature prominent figures such as John Mahama, NDC's National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, regional executives, and former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.
The procession will traverse the main streets as part of the Kwahu festivity for this year. Notable speakers, including John Mahama, are expected to address the participants during the event.
The health walk, according to the NDC Youth wing, will provide an invaluable opportunity for Mahama to share his vision, listen to the concerns of the people, and gather feedback directly from the grassroots.
The NDC eagerly anticipated a series of highly productive and interactive events that would enhance the bond between the party and the people of the Eastern Region.
