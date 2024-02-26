NDC gov't will focus on getting the pockets of Ghanaians loaded — Edudzi Tamakloe

This is why the NDC aims to ensure the satisfaction of the people by electing John Mahama as the leader of Ghana in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

In an interview with Joy News, he stated, "We want to focus on filling the pockets of Ghanaians. Once people have money, they can undertake various endeavors with the support of the state; critical is the 24-hour policy proposal."

Tamakloe guaranteed that the upcoming NDC-led government will be dedicated to serving the people. He underscored the commitment to implementing Mahama's 24-hour economy policy as a crucial step in this direction.

Edudzi said "As you are aware, we already have the People's Manifesto, the 2020 manifesto of the NDC. Some of the policy initiatives in the 2020 manifesto included the 24-hour economy policy proposal. What we are doing is engaging researchers, persons from academia, and experts to shape these policy programs and proposals for the 2024 elections. We want to present a workable document that Ghanaians will generally accept."

He added: "We recognize that the problems facing Ghanaians are serious matters. After this, the advice given will not be for public consumption. It's purely for the internal use of the party to shape our future actions."

Meanwhile, John Mahama has assured Ghanaians that he remains steadfast in fulfilling all the pledges he articulated during his campaign, should he be granted the mandate to serve as President in the 2024 general election. Mahama highlighted commitments such as downsizing the government, eliminating ex-gratia, and abandoning the E-levy.

Addressing the 2024 NDC policy dialogue in Peduase in the Eastern Region on Friday, February 23, 2024, Mahama said, "I mean business on the promises I have made and intend to keep them."