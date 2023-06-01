NDC likely to maintain the Assin North seat – Global Info Analytics

Executive Director and the Head of Polls for Global Info Analytics, Musah Dankwah told Citi News a recent poll conducted in April showed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the seat based on factors such as road network in the constituency, the standard of living of constituents and general optimism.

“If you look at the recent polling that we did at Assin North as recent as April, there were signs of hope for the NDC to retain the seat in the sense that the sentiment of voters in the constituency doesn’t seem to support the ruling party.

“If you look at voters who said the country was headed in the wrong direction, they were about 77 percent. Now, people who said that the standard of living has gotten worse in the last twelve months, were about 66 percent and then when you look at people who said they were not optimistic things will get better in the next twelve months, they were about 80 percent.”

However, Ben Ephson, another renowned pollster said the contest will be a difficult one for both the NDC and the NPP.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Tuesday, Mr. Ephson stated that Assin North is a swing seat and no political party will easily win the by-election.

“Assin North is kind of a swing place so it is not going to be a safe place for anybody. That is going to be interesting.

“It is up to the two political parties to get people out to vote and definitely a by-election will not have the same energy as the general election. But this will be a higher turnout than Kumawu,” Mr. Ben Ephson stated.

However, the NDC is expected to present James Gyakye Quayson for the by-election when the Electoral Commission opens nominations for the contest.