The constituents were excited to hear and see the hard-working MP grabbed a pestle and pounded a young lady's fufu.

The purpose of the tour is to give the MP the opportunity to meet the electorate in a face-to-face situation and thank them for giving him the nod to serve his constituency.

Alhassan Kobina noted that the tour would also enable him to know their problems and concerns so that he could formulate the right policies and programmes to address them amicably.

Alhassan Kobina won the seat in the December 2020 elections when he polled 28,175 votes out of the 53,629 total valid votes cast to beat Emmanuel Adjei Domson, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) District Chief Executive who contested on the ticket of the NPP and obtained 25,454 votes.

After winning the polls, he said his top-most priority was to collaborate with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the constituency to bring more development to the area.

He appealed to the people in the area to bury their differences and consider the development of the area as paramount.

