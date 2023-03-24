ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC MPs reject two justices nominated to the Supreme Court

Evans Effah

The Minority in Parliament on Friday, March 24, opposed the approval of two Supreme Court Justice nominees –Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson.

Ghana's Parliament
Ghana's Parliament

The group however, approved Barbara Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Adibu Asiedu.

Recommended articles

The caucus argued that Justice Gaewu was a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence unfit to be on the apex court’s bench.

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak suggested that his approval will be “a bad reflection on the House. When you set a bad precedent, tomorrow it becomes the yardstick for others to make this same demand.”

With regard to Mr. George Koomson, the Minority insisted that he “just joined the Court of Appeal,” and that there were other competent and qualified justices that could have been elevated to the Supreme Court instead of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you set a bad precedent, tomorrow it becomes the yardstick for others to make this same demand,” the former Minority Chief Whip added.

If the MPs are unable to reach a decision, the approval will then be expected to be done through a secret balloting process.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asiedu Nketia

Sanitary pads which use to sell at GH¢2.50 now GH¢20 under Nana Addo — Asiedu Nketia

Electoral Commissioners of Ghana

Meet the 3 new members of the Electoral Commission sworn into office by Nana Addo

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP

We need someone like Dr. Bawumia as President to make Ghana progress – Energy Minister

Ben Ephson

NPP delegates will give Dr. Bawumia more than 60% of the flagbearship votes – Ben Ephson