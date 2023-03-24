The group however, approved Barbara Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Adibu Asiedu.
NDC MPs reject two justices nominated to the Supreme Court
The Minority in Parliament on Friday, March 24, opposed the approval of two Supreme Court Justice nominees –Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson.
The caucus argued that Justice Gaewu was a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence unfit to be on the apex court’s bench.
Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak suggested that his approval will be “a bad reflection on the House. When you set a bad precedent, tomorrow it becomes the yardstick for others to make this same demand.”
With regard to Mr. George Koomson, the Minority insisted that he “just joined the Court of Appeal,” and that there were other competent and qualified justices that could have been elevated to the Supreme Court instead of him.
If the MPs are unable to reach a decision, the approval will then be expected to be done through a secret balloting process.
