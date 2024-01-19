According to the party, this is due to a court injunction obtained by disqualified aspirant Michael Nii Yarboi Annan.
NDC suspends Odododiodoo primaries indefinitely following court injunction
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo Constituency indefinitely.
Recommended articles
In a statement dated January 17, 2024, the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced the temporary suspension of all activities related to the primaries in the constituency.
Mr Annan contested the decision preventing him from participating in the primary, leading to a court-granted interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from conducting the election until the matter is resolved.
In the statement, the NDC clarified that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) decided to postpone the election indefinitely during a meeting on January 16, 2024.
The party urged branch and constituency executives to maintain peace and harmony until further notice.
Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the NDC assured members that a new date for the primaries would be communicated once fixed.
Mr. Annan's disqualification by the FEC in November 2023, was based on the findings of a special committee, which found that he had not satisfied the requirement of Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that an aspirant must have been an active party member at the constituency level for the four years preceding the nomination date.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh