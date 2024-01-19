ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC suspends Odododiodoo primaries indefinitely following court injunction

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has postponed its parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodoo Constituency indefinitely.

NDC
NDC

According to the party, this is due to a court injunction obtained by disqualified aspirant Michael Nii Yarboi Annan.

Recommended articles

In a statement dated January 17, 2024, the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced the temporary suspension of all activities related to the primaries in the constituency.

Mr Annan contested the decision preventing him from participating in the primary, leading to a court-granted interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from conducting the election until the matter is resolved.

Fiifi Kwetey
Fiifi Kwetey Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement, the NDC clarified that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) decided to postpone the election indefinitely during a meeting on January 16, 2024.

The party urged branch and constituency executives to maintain peace and harmony until further notice.

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the NDC assured members that a new date for the primaries would be communicated once fixed.

Mr. Annan's disqualification by the FEC in November 2023, was based on the findings of a special committee, which found that he had not satisfied the requirement of Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that an aspirant must have been an active party member at the constituency level for the four years preceding the nomination date.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia involved in tragic road accident, one fatality confirmed

Nana Addo

I neglected Ekumfi because you voted out NPP candidate — Nana Addo to Chiefs

Kwesi Jonah

Nana Addo's governance style is very bad — Kwesi Jonah

NPP flag

Here are the incumbent NPP MPs going unopposed in January 27 primaries