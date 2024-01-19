NDC suspends Odododiodoo primaries indefinitely following court injunction

In a statement dated January 17, 2024, the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced the temporary suspension of all activities related to the primaries in the constituency.

Mr Annan contested the decision preventing him from participating in the primary, leading to a court-granted interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from conducting the election until the matter is resolved.

In the statement, the NDC clarified that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) decided to postpone the election indefinitely during a meeting on January 16, 2024.

The party urged branch and constituency executives to maintain peace and harmony until further notice.

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, the NDC assured members that a new date for the primaries would be communicated once fixed.