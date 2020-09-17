He also says the next John Mahama administration will continue abandoned projects in the roads, education and health sectors to improve the quality of the lives of people.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia who was addressing chiefs and people of Kejeji in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region on Thursday, September 17, observed that the NDC’s 2020 Manifesto which is people-centred has been carefully packaged to address priority needs of Ghanaians.

He explained that while the NDC flagbearer John Mahama was on the speak out tour collating direct inputs from chiefs, professional bodies, students, the youth and women groups, the government and the ruling party officials were mocking him claiming he was bereft of ideas.

The NDC chief scribe said it has now become obvious there is only one manifesto for the 2020 elections because it has exposed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s desperation for power following his U-turn and now implementing NDC’s manifesto promises even before the December 7 elections.

He said after close to four years in government and campaigning on lies, the NPP has been exposed and Ghanaians will vote them out for their failed promises.

Earlier the NDC delegation led by 2020 flagbearer John Mahama, National Campaign Chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former Minister for Power and MP, Dr Kwabena Donkor, National Organizer, Joshua Akamba, MPs and Parliamentary candidates in the area and regional and constituency executives visited Atebubu Amanten, their first stop of this tour of the Bono East region where they paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief,

Nana Manhene Owusu Ababio II and his subjects before addressing a mini durbar.

Former president John Dramani Mahama in his address urged the people and all Ghanaians to fully participate in the Electoral Commission’s voter register exhibition exercise which starts tomorrow September 18th to the 25th.

He explained that it is the only way the people can guarantee they vote for their best choice in the upcoming elections.

He also promised to upgrade the Amantin Health Center into a polyclinic to address the increasing pressure on the facility and end the stress they endure travelling to Mampong and Atebubu during emergencies.

"In 2016 I came before you the chiefs and people and made a promise to build you a polyclinic. It is a promise I remain committed to and will honour when I become President.”

The NDC Presidential Candidate also urged the people to participate fully in the planned population census in 2021.

He assured that if the figures meet expectations, a new district would be carved out for the people which will pave way for projects such as a district hospital, police station among others.

He further took time and pain to explain to the hundreds who turned out aspects of the NDC 2020 Manifesto.

He promised to build an agricultural mechanization centre equipped with tractors, ploughs, boom sprayer etc. to provide services to the farmers.

On his part, the chief of Amantin, Osabarima Nana Owusu Ababio II, who spoke through his linguist asked that the 2020 elections be conducted in an atmosphere of peace.

President Mahama is on a three-day tour of the Bono East Region.