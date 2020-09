Others were Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, and Mugabe Maase, host of Power FM’s Inside Politics.

The NPP and Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio recorded the highest incidents of indecent expressions.

Over the monitoring period (August 1-31), a total of 1,019 radio programmes were monitored on 15 selected radio stations across the country.

The programmes included news bulletins, and political/current affairs discussions aired on the 15 radio stations. A total of 99 indecent expressions were recorded by 34 individuals.

The 99 indecent expressions are made up of Insulting and Offensive comments; Unsubstantiated allegations; Threats; Provocative remarks; Expressions or Comments promoting Divisiveness.

The 34 individuals who made the indecent expressions featured on the radio programmes as hosts, discussants/panelists, interviewees, and callers.

The NPP recorded 50 indecent expressions, followed by the NDC with (9), the PPP (3), and the GCPP (2). The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) and Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) recorded 1 indecent expression each.

12 out of the 15 radio stations monitored recorded indecent expressions. Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio recorded (34) indecent expressions on its morning show.

Chairman Wontumi

Accra-based Oman FM recorded (28) indecent expressions on two of its major programmes – Boiling Point (24) and National Agenda (4).

Kumasi-based Ashh FM recorded (28) indecent expressions across three programmes – Boiling Point (24), Keynote (3), and National Agenda (1). Power FM also based in Accra, recorded 14 indecent expressions – all on its afternoon political show titled, Inside Politics.