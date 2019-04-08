The contract which some Ghanaians waged relentless crusades against accused the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of engaging in a fraudulent act solely to 'rape' the country with the award of a 10-year contract worth $178 million to Kelni-GVG.

The contract, according to policy think-tanks is needless as it amounts to duplication of jobs which will result in the depletion of the country's resources.

The controversial $89 million contract is expected to block revenue losses in the telecommunication sector and simbox fraud.

According to the president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, Subah and Afriwave were awarded similar contracts under the NDC administration to perform similar jobs, even though both contracts were needless.

The National Communications Authority and the Ghana Revenue Authority are the implementing agencies for the common platform with Kelni GVG as Service providers.

Sulemana Braimah commenting on the contract after almost a year with the Haitian ICT firm called on the media to follow up to seek answers how much has been generated from the deal.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Time for the media to follow-up: How much has the state earned so far from the $178 million Kelni GVG Contract".