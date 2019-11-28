The Bolgatanga Central MP said the NDC will return to the ‘basics’ and introduce ‘common sense’ to transform the economy.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has so far failed Ghanaians, as it has created a hostile environment for local businesses.

READ ALSO: NPP has reduced Otabil from renowned pastor to ‘chop chop’ overseer – Adongo fires

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

“We will go back to the basics. The basics are to deepen the financial sector to make more credits availble to the business community. That will begin to create more jobs because this syndrome of unemployment we see is because, for three solid years, SMEs have not received any funding,” Mr. Adongo said on Citi TV.

“The private sector has been starved of funding and they are unable to produce. Secondly, We will introduce basic common sense. This common sense is to ensure that, we improve our fiscal management by generating more revenue and not what they [NPP] are doing today. All the time, it’s the same value they measure which doesn’t achieve anything.”

Meanwhile, the NPP government has mounted a strong defence over its handling of the country’s economy.

Speaking at the 2020 Budget presentation in Parliament, the Finance Minister said government has succeeded in moving the economy from taxation to production.

“We have stabilised the macroeconomic turbulence in the management of the national economy.

“We have delivered our flagship programmes. The gains made so far are significant and it is, indeed, to the glory of God,” Ken Ofori-Atta touted.