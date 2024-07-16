RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nobody dares touch him — Austin Gamey warns as Ablakwa receives 'death' threats

Kojo Emmanuel

Labour expert Austin Gamey has strongly advised Minister for Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong to refrain from making threats against North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Gamey's reactions come after Dr Bryan Acheampong warned Ablakwa against attempts to damage his reputation and that of Rock City Hotel regarding attempts to purchase four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The Abetifi MP in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM expressed disappointment with his Ablakwa's actions, dismissing the allegations as unfounded and stating that the claims are a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

Acheampong said "He [Ablakwa) said this whole thing is not about Rock City. Yes, it's about me and I have intercepted documents about him going after Rock City and It is not about SSNIT. It's not about the interest of the hotels but it's about politics and it's about his hate. We are going to play on the turf of politics. He is doing politics, it has nothing to do with the hotels and it's pure politics."

Gamey considers Acheampong's comments as a threat to Ablakwa and warned him [Bryan Acheampong] to desist from the same.

"Some may say he is slow, but it is better to hasten slowly sometimes. I appreciate what they have done, and we must also congratulate our friend and brother, Hon. Sammy Okudzeto Ablakwa. Anyone who dares to harm or mistreat him will do so at their peril and will never be forgiven," he said.

"Nobody dares touch him, nobody dares do him anyhow, whoever does that will do it at their peril, they will never be forgiven," Gamey said on JoyNews.

He also stressed the importance of organized labour ensuring that all beneficiaries, including UTAG and the youth, know the long-term implications of current actions.

He called on the younger generation to acknowledge these protective measures for state assets and encouraged them to uphold similar standards when they assume positions of authority.

