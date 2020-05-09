The incident which was reported to the police showed that a group of 10 men belonging to a group known as Aluta boys carried out the act.

The members of the group were reportedly wielding guns, fired indiscriminate shots, threw stones to destroy the party secretary’s office window, reception door, window glasses, and left the scene.

When the Regional Police’s crime scene management team visited the office, they retrieved two empty bullet casing shells.

The Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said he was preparing for a meeting in his office when three men wielding guns suddenly barged into his office and begun to search his drawers and fridge.

He added that when the men finished the search, they damaged the doors and window glasses.

Afterward, he said the gunmen went out, fired three shots, and left on their motorbikes.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam admitted that he did not know the gunmen but would be able to identify them and said he heard one of them being called Jalil.

“I don’t know the identity of those people. I can make them out if they are paraded for me to identify. But to say that they are people and I can attribute their action to party people, I cannot.”

“They have not made away with any material as far as my checks in the office are concerned.”

This is coming after the regional party executive suspended some members for allegedly distributing sugar without the notice of the regional chairman, causing some tension within the party.

However, the secretary said he does not think the suspension is the reason for the vandalism and gunshots.

Before the incident, he said he was about to attend a functional executive meeting on the suspensions.

“The purpose of this morning’s meeting was…to take the action on withdrawing the disciplinary action from the disciplinary committee and then forwarding same to the regional council of elders for a resolution.”

The Criminal Investigations Department is currently investigating the incident.