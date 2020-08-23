The document dubbed: ‘Leadership of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All‘ is a social contract between the party and the Ghanaian electorates.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took the party leadership through highlights of the manifesto.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: CPP elects Ivor Greenstreet as flagbearer

Below is a compilation of three key critical promises the NPP made to Ghanaians in their 2020 manifesto ahead of election 2020.

Guarantor-free student loan scheme

The Akufo-Addo government has promised that it will scrap the guarantor system to allow all tertiary students access education on loan basis and pay later.

“If you look at Ghana, our gross tertiary is less than 17%. So, if we are to catch and build the human capital, which will help us transform the economy, then we have to get more enrollment into the tertiary sectors," Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Pay rent for Ghanaians as loan

The NPP has promised to advance loans to Ghanaians in formal employment, to help them pay their rent.

Speaking at the 2020 manifesto launch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, 22 August 2020, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said: “It is clear that there are a lot of youth who, when they finish school, just trying to rent accommodation is a big problem”.

He noted that such people find it hard renting because of the huge demand for two-year rent advance by landlords.

“But someone who is just finishing school and starting a job doesn’t have those savings to pay all these huge demands for rent allowance”, he observed.

Build harbour, airport in Cape Coast

The Central Regional capital – Cape Coast will for the first time see the construction of a harbour and an airport.

That is the promise of the governing New Patriotic Party should it be given the nod to run the affairs of the country for another four-year term.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the announcement when he outlined excerpts of the NPP’s manifesto for the 2020 polls.