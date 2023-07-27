NPP came in with a lot of propaganda and promised heaven to Ghanaians — Mahama

According to him, Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) deceived Ghanaians to win power and failed woefully to fulfill promises made to the Ghanaian populace.

Mahama in an interview with Kwaku Sintim-Misa on the KSM stated that high unemployment was one of the worrying situations in the country whereas the people were promised enormous employment opportunities under the NPP government.

He said "I mean today, this is the highest unemployment in the history of Ghana. So it was just [about] saying anything to win political power,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He said the NPP came in with a lot of propaganda and they were prepared to promise heaven in order to win political power a lot of the promises they made to Ghanaians were like just promise anything.

"I mean I was watching a video of John Boadu saying oh! Is it about jobs? If it's about jobs, don't worry. There'll be so many jobs that Ghanaians can do [and] we will have to go and bring foreigners to come and work to fill the rest of the vacancies," he noted.

He stated that said the phenomenon indicates that Nana Addo has failed woefully but hastened that Ghanaians should have hope in the NDC for a better situation should they vote him to power.

Mahama is confident he will win the 2024 polls and "rebuild" the country's democracy and economy.

ADVERTISEMENT