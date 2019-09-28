A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate has collapsed and died Saturday in the party’s parliamentary primary at Ablekuma South in the Greater Accra Region.

Jonathan Nii Otoo Ankrah collapsed at the Korle-Bu Police Station where the constituency primary is currently underway. He was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly.

The deceased reportedly died from a heart attack.

The unfortunate incident has left the other delegates shocked as the deceased was looking well and was chatting with a colleague when he suddenly collapsed.

The NPP is voting today to elect Parliamentary candidates in 100 constituencies across the country where they have no sitting Members of Parliament(orphan constituencies).