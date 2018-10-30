news

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the people of Manya Krobo of accelerated, holistic development of Kroboland.

He has therefore urged the people in the traditional area to foster unity through culture to achieve sustainable development.

He made the call at Odumase Krobo when he joined the Chiefs and people of Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region on Friday, 26th October, 2018 to celebrate the 2018 Ngmayem Festival, under the theme "Preserving Our Cultural Heritage For Sustainable Development."

Vice President Bawumia said already, Government had undertaken a large number of development projects in Kroboland and more would be undertaken by the Nana Akufo-Addo government soon.

"Government is doing its best to provide the basic socio- economic infrastructure to improve the lot of the people. Some of the projects undertaken by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government are the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, which has aided the growth of agriculture in the community. Under the ‘One District One Factory’ programme, approval has been granted for the establishment of a Mango Juice Processing, Honey Processing, Poultry Feed Production and Cement Processing Factories in the traditional area.

"I am glad to inform you that Fifty (50) ultra-modern toilet facilities are under construction to eliminate open defecation; drilling of mechanized solar powered boreholes are being undertaken in Ketem, Oborpah East, Jekiti, Wawase, and Yonguase.

"Under rural electrification, works are under way to connect some communities to the national grid. A district Police headquarters has been constructed which would soon be handed over to the Odumase Police command. A 52 km feeder road in the middle belt of Obopah to Obelemanya, Ayensu Ako to Gortsonya is also being constructed and the Akuse township road is also receiving routine maintenance," Vice President Bawumia said.

On the education front, two new school project have been constructed in the Manya Krobo Municipality, with an additional three 3 being constructed, Vice President Bawumia indicated. All four senior high schools in the municipality have recorded increases in enrolment with the introduction of thee Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme, which has reduced the financial burden on parents while providing increased access to senior high school education for the nation’s youth.

The Manya Krobo area is also benefiting from the construction of a CHPS compound, with a new community health training school set to open soon.

The Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, praised government for bringing development to Manya Krobo. He also thanked government for introducing social intervention policies like Free SHS, while providing employment and training opportunities through the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), ‘Planting for Foods and Jobs’ and the many people employed in the construction of railway lines from Tema to Akosombo.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin II, who graced the occasion, commended government for implementing impactful policies, and urged all to support the Akufo-Addo presidency to help accelerate Ghana’s development process.

The Manya Krobo Traditional Area celebrates the Ngmayem festival annually to commemorate the abundant harvest, especially of millet.

The Vice President was accompanied by Hon. Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs; Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour, Eastern Regional Minister; Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Eastern Regional Minister-designate, and other government appointees in the municipality.