NPP hasn’t met the expectations Ghanaians had of them before 2016 – Obiri Boahen

According to Nana Obiri Boahen, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has to be elected to lead the party in order to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Bawumia is the only candidate who can lead the party to victory in 2024 because of how hard things are in the country.

He stated in an interview on Peace FM that the party had failed to meet the expectation of Ghanaians prior to winning the 2016 polls and coming into office in 2017.

“I am saying without any prejudice to the other candidates, that if NPP doesn’t take Bawumia into the election, the way things are hard and frustration and despondency is high…

“Plus, the fact that expectations of Ghanaians that they had in the NPP, in all honesty, we haven’t been able to meet it. Having said that, there is no need to compare NDC to the NPP in terms of governance. Doing so, is a mistake,” he added.