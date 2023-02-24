NPP presidential race: Bawumia doesn't deserve preferential treatment — Agyapong

He said nobody deserves preferential treatment in the flagbearership race.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Agyepong said, his engagements with the party members indicate that Dr. Bawumia is not the preferred choice.

"Nobody is denying him [Dr. Bawumia] his chance to contest, just that we in the NPP, we have a way of doing things. He just has to go around and talk to the party people and hope that he wins. But to try and force a coronation on us, that won’t happen. There would be no coronation in the NPP," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He also rejected assertions that the NPP only uses people from the Northern Region for votes but fails to give them a shot at the presidency.

According to him, the NPP had to bypass their rules and constitution to make Dr. Bawumia the running mate of then-candidate Akufo-Addo.

He has tasked delegates of the party to choose him for the 2024 elections.

He said he is an embodiment of the party and he deserves to lead them into the next general elections.

The former General Secretary of the party said he is the most known in the party among all the other prospective candidates.

Pulse Ghana

"I am the one who is known better in the party, my roots are deeper in this party than most. And I am very confident of what I am doing," he noted.