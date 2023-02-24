He said anybody who thinks along the lines that Dr. Bawumia is the lead candidate in the NPP's presidential race is detached from reality.
NPP presidential race: Bawumia doesn't deserve preferential treatment — Agyapong
Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has urged members of the party not to fall for the propaganda that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the preferred candidate to lead the party in the 2024 elections.
He said nobody deserves preferential treatment in the flagbearership race.
In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Agyepong said, his engagements with the party members indicate that Dr. Bawumia is not the preferred choice.
"Nobody is denying him [Dr. Bawumia] his chance to contest, just that we in the NPP, we have a way of doing things. He just has to go around and talk to the party people and hope that he wins. But to try and force a coronation on us, that won’t happen. There would be no coronation in the NPP," he said.
He also rejected assertions that the NPP only uses people from the Northern Region for votes but fails to give them a shot at the presidency.
According to him, the NPP had to bypass their rules and constitution to make Dr. Bawumia the running mate of then-candidate Akufo-Addo.
He has tasked delegates of the party to choose him for the 2024 elections.
He said he is an embodiment of the party and he deserves to lead them into the next general elections.
The former General Secretary of the party said he is the most known in the party among all the other prospective candidates.
"I am the one who is known better in the party, my roots are deeper in this party than most. And I am very confident of what I am doing," he noted.
He, however, admitted that the journey won’t be a walk in the park, and is willing to give it his best shot.
